Ford union officials confirmed today some new details about the "state-of-the-art" truck engine that will be made at the Ford Annex plant Windsor.

Tim Little, vice president of Unifor Local 200, said the plant is ready to be re-tooled with equipment to build the new engine called the 7X.

"It's ready, the floors are done, it's painted ready to go for the arrival of new equipment to build a future engine for Ford trucks," he said.

John D'Agnolo, president of Unifor Local 200, said the 7X will replace the 6.8 engine, which is used in larger Ford truck models like the F-Series.

He said machinery will arrive at the plant in April, and work on the new engine will begin in 2019.

"Some of the trades are already in there starting to learn all the processes, so it's moving quite quickly," he said.

D'Agnolo said the new engine program was part of their last bargaining agreement with Ford.

Added jobs

Little said the union is working with Ford on staffing.

"It will mean that our laid off members will return, we don't have too many left, and then it will mean an opportunity for some who lost their jobs entirely to be hired...and, maybe an opportunity to bring some people back who moved away to other plants," he said.

D'Agnolo said he anticipates the new engine will bring between 450 and 500 jobs.

"They (members) are just happy," he said. "It's a comfort zone to know that you have product coming, you have a little more security."

The details released today stem from an announcement made in 2016 about a $600-million investment by Ford in the plant.