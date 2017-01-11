Police in Windsor are crediting a sharp-eyed citizen who followed footprints in the snow with helping them arrest an alleged thief Tuesday.

According to a media release from the Windsor Police Service, a man in the area of the 3300 block of Lauzon Road observed footprints in the freshly fallen snow leading to his vehicle.

After he realized someone had rummaged through his car and taken items, police say the man followed the footprints and called police.

"He then observed the male suspect rummaging through another vehicle and asked for his belongings back," states the release. "When confronted by the complainant, the suspect fled on foot. "

Police said the suspect threw away a backpack as he ran into a nearby house to escape, but was confronted by an "alert family dog" who chased him out.

Officers responded to reports of a man breaking into vehicles and drove to the 3200 block of Aurora Drive around 3:34 a.m. where they also found footprints and located the suspect hiding behind some bushes.

A 25-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with two counts of theft, unlawfully being in a dwelling, possession of stolen property and breach of probation.