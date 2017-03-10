The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled Lemon Blueberry Cobbler Loaf from Remark Fresh Markets in Windsor because it contains egg and milk not declared on the label.

"If you have an allergy to egg or milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," said the agency in a recall notice issued Wednesday.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation "which may lead to the recall of other products."

The product was sold from Remark Fresh Markets located in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue.

The recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the store.