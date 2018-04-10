Food club will help low-income families get twice as much food for half the price

A new club in a Windsor church is offering low-income families a different way to put healthy food on the table.

The group Feeding Windsor is starting a Food Club.

People pay $25 for a monthly membership that will allow them to $50-worth of food.

Coordinator Rodger Fordham said the club is different than a food bank because it will offer a wider selection including fruit, vegetables and even lunch meats and cheeses.

Feeding Windsor's Rodger Fordham said the food club will offer healthy fruits and vegetables. (Tom Addison/CBC)

"Not only is your money going further, but you're getting a lot more selection than maybe the corner store," said Fordham. "We'll have things that people who are working poor can use to make their lunches and fill in a lot of the holes that are left."

Any food that's donated to the club will be available for free to members.

You're not going to the food bank. You're going shopping. - Rodger Fordham, Feeding Windsor

Fordham said one of the reasons he wanted to start the club was because shopping with his parents was one of his favourite things to do as a child. He wants to give other families that same experience.

"You know, you're not going to be embarrassed to bring your children in," he explained. "You're not going to the food bank. You're going shopping."

75 memberships to start

The club plans to offer 75 memberships to start, and Fordham said he has no doubt that number will quickly be filled.

Anyone who wants to join the food club will have to complete a means test to show their level of need. For more information, call the church at 519-971-7664 or visit the club Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.