The University of Windsor Food Bank's shelves are almost empty and students hoping to find food in the past week have been sent away with a single can of soup.

"There are a lot of beans, but not a lot of options, especially for vegetarian students," explained Angela Zhu, who volunteers with the food bank. "We had a lot of donations come in over the holidays, but I think people have just stopped thinking about it."

This is Angela Zhu. She’s a volunteer at the UWindsor food bank. Stock has run incredibly low. Some students have been turned away taking only a can of soup to get by @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/zR6VJMGs8v — @MelNakhavoly

Chickpeas, vegetarian pasta sauce, peanut butter and canned tomatoes are in especially short supply, she added.

A donation box has been set up in the basement of the university's law school.