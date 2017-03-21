A blanket of thick fog that settled on Windsor-Essex Tuesday morning has caused area police services to issue warnings for commuters.

Amherstburg police cautioned drivers of low visibility and the OPP suggested people use their headlights and drive slowly until the fog lifts.

Fog reported in many areas of West Region. Full lighting package on. Leave distance between vehicles and slow down. Dense fog=Bright Drivers — @OPP_WR

No school buses for local boards have been cancelled despite the dense clouds.