School buses run despite fog advisory in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory for much of southwestern Ontario Monday morning, with near-zero visibility expected in some areas.

The advisory was lifted around 9:10 a.m.

Dense patches of fog have been reported in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton, according to the weather authority.

Buses are running

All school buses were running in Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Lambton County.

"Visibilities are expected to improve later this morning. However, fog patches are expected to continue through today and tonight and into Tuesday morning," read a weather alert posted by Environment Canada online. "Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations."