A fog advisory remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton. According to Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson, there is still a large area of rain, drizzle and dense fog in Southwestern Ontario.

"That very moist air mass is going to be with us right through the evening hours, probably until at least about midnight in the Windsor area," said Coulson.

Drier air will move in to the area Friday morning and temperatures will drop, which should put an end to the fog, said Coulson.

Temperatures will dip to –5 C on Friday, dropping to –11 C overnight.

Coulson said to expect more seasonable temperatures and sunshine for the long weekend, with rain and double digit temperatures on the holiday Monday.