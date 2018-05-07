Fluoride debate pushed back as Windsor council asks staff to submit a report

A planned debate, that packed council chambers Monday night, was postponed so staff could complete a full report on adding fluoride to the water system.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has sent a report that shows a large increase in oral health problems for children living in the region.

The report was supposed to be presented to council on Monday night with a number of doctors and residents looking to provide their input on the matter.

City council voted to removed fluoride from the water in 2013 with the councillors voting against the motion at the time.