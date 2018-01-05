The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed that one person has died in relation to influenza, two days after Windsor Regional Hospital declared an outbreak.

"The message is flu still kills people and it's something that is very serious," said Lora Piccinin, manager of infectious disease prevention for the health unit.

Flu season looking 'pretty bad'

On Jan. 2, officials at the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital said two flu cases had been confirmed at the hospital and another two cases deemed probable, prompting the declaration of a respiratory outbreak.

But the hospital's manager of infection prevention and control, Erika Vitale, said in the past three days there have been no new cases among patients or staff and the condition of some patients who were considered contagious have improved, while others have been discharged.

"It's actually looking pretty bad [this year]. We've reported 23 confirmed cases of flu so far at Ouellette Campus alone. Last year for the entire flu season we reported 20 cases."

Lora Piccinin, manager of infectious disease prevention at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said this year could be a bad flu season. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The hospital will take special precautions during the outbreak, including asking those with symptoms to remain in their rooms as much as possible or wear a mask.

Piccinin said the person who died went to a Windsor hospital for treatment. The health unit would not release any more details about the person.

6 died of flu last year

They are urging the public to get a flu shot, as this is expected to be a bad season — six people in Windsor-Essex died of the flu last year.

"The province is in the midst of a challenging flu season" said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting medical officer of health.

"The number of influenza outbreaks in long term care homes and seniors facilities remains significantly higher for this time of year compared to previous seasons," he added, citing the latest reports from the Canadian Flu Watch program.

The health unit warns young children, babies under six months, adults 65 and over, pregnant women and people living with chromic health conditions are all at a higher risk of serious complications from the flu.

Follows these steps to avoid getting sick or spreading the flu:

If you are six months or older get a flu shot

Keep your hands clean by frequently washing them

Cough and sneeze into your arm

Keep your hands away from your face

Clean and disinfect common spaces

If you are sick, stay home

-Source: Windsor-Essex County Health Unit