Windsor Regional Hospital has declared Influenza A outbreaks in two units at the Ouellette Campus.

Two patients in Unit 2N have confirmed hospital-acquired respiratory infections. One staff member is also affected.

Four hospital-acquired respiratory infections have also been identified in Unit 7M — three cases are considered probable, one is confirmed.

Unit 7M will remain open to new admissions, but admissions to 2N will be limited.

Transfers from the two units will be limited, but may take place with proper precautions.

Patients with flu symptoms are asked to stay in their rooms as much as possible and any staff member with symptoms must report the symptoms.