Officials at the Ouellette Campus of the Windsor Regional Hospital have declared an Influenza B outbreak.

Two flu cases have been confirmed at the hospital and another two cases deemed probable, prompting the declaration of a respiratory outbreak.

The hospital will take special precautions during the outbreak, including asking those with symptoms to remain in their rooms as much as possible or wear a mask.

A maximum of two visitors per patient will still be allowed during the outbreak.

The unit will remain open, but transfers will be limited. Any staff member with flu symptoms must report to Employee Health — staff are also advised not to eat or drink in patient care areas.