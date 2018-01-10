The Influenza B outbreak at the Windsor Regional Hospital's Met and Ouellette campuses could be over by Saturday, according to officials.

Two patients and three staff members with hospital acquired respiratory infections are still dealing with the flu at the Met campus, but there are currently no new people under precautions.

Five staff members and four patients are infected at the Ouellette site and seven patients are under precautions.

The affected units at both hospitals are open to admissions, but transfers are still limited.

Flu outbreak restrictions at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance have also been partially lifted.

The outbreak at the Complex and Continuing Care Unit is over, according to hospital staff, but the Chatham Campus is still dealing with infections.