A flu outbreak has been declared at both the Met and Ouellette campuses of Windsor Regional Hospital.

Two patients have "hospital-acquired respiratory" infections at the Met campus, according to a media release from the hospital.

Unit 6N-Medicine will remain open for admissions, but transfers will be limited to cases of "medical necessity."

A similar Influenza B outbreak was declared at WRH's Ouellette Campus last week and is ongoing.

Any staff with respiratory illness are required to report it to the hospital.

Each patient in the unit will still be able to have two visitors, but they must follow hand hygiene and other posted precautions.

The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is also battling an outbreak of flu.

"We currently have a large burden of flu in the community," explained infection control practitioner Joanna Olbach.

The hospital announced outbreaks at three of its units Monday, along with restrictions on patients in the stroke/rehab unit due to influenza-like symptoms.

"Because the outbreak has now been identified in the stroke/rehab unit, we ask the community to please take preventative measures against contacting and spreading the flu," stated CEO Lori Marshall. "This includes washing hands frequently in soap and warm water, cough and sneeze into your arm, not your hand and please consider getting your annual flu shot."

Changes to testing

Olbach added the number of flu cases in the community is more difficult to track this year because of changes made by Public Health Ontario.

"The change occurred in September, where ambulatory patients or ER patients that are seen and discharged aren't tested," she explained, adding patients with flu-like symptoms are only tested if they're admitted to the hospital.