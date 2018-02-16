Glenn Maleyko is superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools, which operates public schools in Dearborn, Mich. A dual citizen of Canada and the United States, Maleyko is a resident of LaSalle, a town west of Windsor, Ont.

In the wake of this week's horrific school shooting in Florida, Afternoon Drive host Chris dela Torre spoke to Maleyko Thursday about how he plans for the worst.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

As someone who works in the American school system, what went through your mind when you heard about [Wednesday's] events?

First and foremost, thoughts and prayers out to the victims and their families; just a worst nightmare for anybody to have to go through that. For my school district, I have 21,000 students, 2,800 employees — so it does get your mind going as to things that you need to do within our own district to ensure that we protect the safety of our students.

I'm sure that's what is on the mind of many of the families, so we are in the process of putting out some communication on some of the things that we do both to secure our students and also prevent such a situation from occurring.

What are some of those steps when it comes to trying to prevent situations like this?

There's no 100% that you could ever truly prevent something, but what you can do is take steps to secure. So the first thing we do ... we practice emergency drills. I don't want to get into all of the specifics just for reasons of not getting out publicly, but we basically have lock downs and other protocols that we practice.

We're fortunate because in Dearborn, we have a great relationship with the Dearborn Police Department and the city and the mayor. We actually have resource officers that are based out of the schools. They're trained to work with students, they're trained to develop relationships.

We do what we call "tabletop exercises," [where] we practise those kind of scenarios that may occur. This has nothing to do with the shooting yesterday, but we are preparing for a major drill in June of 2018.

It's really about building relationships with the community, getting the police to have relationships, and getting information. So who's going to prevent it? It's really going to be your students, your staff, your parents that give you information.

We do, once in a while, get threats on social media. We always take that seriously. Most of the threats that we then investigate turn out to be non-viable threats. Well, we can't afford to take that as a non-viable threat without knowing, so what we've been able to do is we get information from our community.

And that's the great thing we have going in Dearborn, is that we have a good trust — unfortunately that's not the relationship with police all over the country, but in Dearborn we have that great relationship. So that's a preventative measure.

The Michigan legislature is looking at possibly allowing people to carry concealed guns in schools. As a school superintendent, how are you feeling about that?

Yeah, we're not favourable to that.

You know in the United States, there's the right to bear arms, second amendment — we're not getting into that debate. That's the law, it's different than it is in Canada. I'm well versed in both laws, because growing up in Canada and having worked now 23 years in the U.S., so I'm not getting into that.

But what we are saying, and what my board of education has come out and said, is that we don't need them in schools. We've actually passed a resolution asking the Michigan legislature not to pass this law.

My understanding is that law enforcement, the state police and other organizations, have helped to slow it down, because the reality is if you have somebody with a gun in the school ... the police aren't going to hesitate to protect the kids, and they will literally take out whoever has a weapon. They're not going to wait and ask questions.

