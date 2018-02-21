Several roads in Chatham-Kent have been closed because of flooding and municipal officials are warning businesses in downtown Chatham to expect basement flooding as heavy rain and snow melt add to rising water levels.

The Thames River is expected to reach levels not seen in a decade, according to water management supervisor Jason Wintermute.

The Thames River in Chatham-Kent is rising, flowing fast in downtown.



The Thames River in Chatham-Kent is rising, flowing fast in downtown.

Our latest on closures, warnings:

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) upgraded its flood watch to a warning Wednesday and cautioned residents the peak water level is expected to hit Chatham-Kent by Friday or Saturday.

Deborah Green has been watching the water rise all day - says it's up at least 3 feet since this morning.



She's got property right downtown on the Thames River.



Green says she has a close eye on London - that's where all this water is coming from.

"All along the Thames River from Delaware to Chatham, the river flats are already flooded," said Wintermute. "Flooding within the community of Thamesville is expected. In the City of Chatham basement flooding for those businesses backing onto the Thames River along King St. is expected."

The following roads in Wallaceburg and Chatham Township have already been closed because of high water levels, according to the municipality's manager of public works, Miguel Pelletier.

Chatham Township:

Richardson Road

Booth Road

Pond Road

Roads between McCreary Line and Kent Line

Roads between Langstaff Line from Pond Road to Kimball Sideroad

Wallaceburg:

Otter Line from Water Street to its eastern limit

Water Street Extension from Langstaff to Kent Line

Nelson Street from McKee Road to Langstaff Line

Risque d'inondations à Chatham-Kent, les autorités prévoient le niveau d'eau le plus élevé des 10 dernières années. Pas d'évacuation pour l'instant, le pire est attendu pour vendredi. #iciwdr

The LTVCA and and St. Clair Region Conservation Authority are working to lower water levels and prevent flooding by opening the McKeough Spillway Indian-McGregor Creek Diversion Channel, Pelletier added.

"We're monitoring the water levels. Right now, we haven't activated any kind of emergency plans to evacuate or anything of the sort," he explained. "Although there is an emergency plan in place."

Un des canaux de dérivation (1ère photo) utilisés pour diminuer le niveau de l'eau de la rivière. Mais à quelques mètres seulement, des terrains sont déjà inondés...#iciwdr