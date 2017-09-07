Mayor Drew Dilkens has announced flood damage in Windsor qualifies the city for disaster relief from the provincial government.
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Municipal Affairs confirmed homeowners in all municipalities doused by a record-breaking rainfall on August 29 will be able to apply to Ontario's Disaster Recovery Assistance program.
Dilkens criticized the relief submission process saying it has to be easier this time around to submit applications..Says Windsor needs help—
The announcement comes after officials from the ministry visited some of the more than 5,000 homes where basements were flooded.
