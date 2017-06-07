Lake Erie's high water level combined with strong winds could lead to flooding in parts of the county, according to the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

ERCA issued a flood watch for the east side of Pelee Island and the southeast shore of Leamington, citing winds ranging from 20-40 km/h.

The watch also cautioned higher than normal water levels could occur near the dykes in Leamington's southeast and along the Detroit River.

The conservation authority said people should be careful near the water as waves breaking over the shoreline can be "extremely dangerous."