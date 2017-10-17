People living along the shore of Lake Erie should prepare for possible flooding in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County over the next couple of days, according to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

Strong winds from the southwest are forecast both this afternoon and tomorrow, prompting a flood watch.

The conservation authority said the winds are expected to be similar in strength to those that caused flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent earlier this year.

Part of Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent was closed earlier this year because of flooding caused by strong winds. (Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

"The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery," it stated in a media release. "There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water."