Conservation officials have issued flood watches for the Essex Region and along Lake Erie as heavy rain continues to fall and strong winds whip water across roadways.

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement for the region Tuesday, warning "significant rainfall," coupled with strong winds and plummeting temperatures could cause thunderstorms and power outages.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority said wet ground conditions combined with the 20 to 30 mm of rain that was predicted to fall by Wednesday morning could cause standing water to gather in low-lying parts of the county.

Winds gusting up to 80 km/h could also cause shoreline erosion along the south and west shorelines of Pelee Island and parts of the shoreline in Leamington, Kingsville and Essex.

High waves could cause flooding

Jason Wintermute from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority also issued a flood watch for waves pounding the shore of Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent and Elgin County.

He specifically pointed to Erie Shore Drive, which has seen flooding in recent months during high winds.

Part of Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent was closed in May because of flooding caused by strong winds. (Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

"There is a risk that wave action could damage shoreline protection works and cause shoreline erosion," stated Wintermute. "Vulnerable areas could see localized flooding due to waves crashing against shoreline protection works spraying water up onto the land."