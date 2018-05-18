Flood warning for parts of Lake Erie shoreline

Strong winds are behind a flood warning for parts of the Lake Erie shoreline.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) issued the warning Friday, advising that winds with sustained speeds of 25 km/hr and gusts up to 50 km/h are causing flooding on the shorelines of Leamington, Kingsville, the Town of Essex and Amherstburg.

The winds are also causing damaging waves, splashing and wave overtopping in these areas, as well as on the north and east shoreline of Pelee Island.

"The water level of the western basin of Lake Erie is artificially elevated resulting from the strong winds of the last 24 hours," said ERCA in a press release. Shoreline erosion and breakwall damage could occur as a result.

ERCA also notes that the wind speed and direction will elevate water levels in rivers that drain into Lake Erie and the Detroit River.

Extra caution should be taken near shoreline areas. ERCA advised that children, pets and livestock be kept away from flowing or standing water, and shoreline and breakwall areas.