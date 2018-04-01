Flood warning ends for Erie Shore Drive and Chatham-Kent

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has ended a flood warning for Erie Shore Drive and Chatham-Kent.

The warning was issued Saturday due to high wind speeds on Lake Erie.

Flood Watch – Erie Shore Drive – March 31, 2018 – 10:30 AM <a href="https://t.co/PHR7VeVcTi">https://t.co/PHR7VeVcTi</a> —@LTVCA_Flood

Officials say winds reached about 55km/hr with gust peaking at around 80km/hr.

"The waves hit the land, sprays up onto the land and when every single wave does that and you get an amount of water crashing onto the land every two seconds it builds up and builds up. The local drainage can't get the waterway and you get flooding," said Jason Wintermute, water management supervisor with Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

Wintermute says minor flooding has taken place on Erie Shore Drive including flooding on front yards of homes.

"We didn't see anybody having to pump out their houses or anything like that which we have seen in the past," Wintermute explained.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement due to the high wind for Chatham-Kent which has also ended.