With temperatures climbing and rain expected to start falling Thursday, the Essex Region Conservation Authority is warning that flooding is possible throughout the entire area.

The weekend's record-breaking snowfall is starting to melt, according to ERCA's water resources engineer, John Henderson.

"Runoff generated from the snow melt and rain has the potential to cause flooding throughout the entire region

including all low lying areas and at drainage catch basins, standpipes and other surface water drainage inlets," reads a flood outlook from the conservation authority.

Potential for flooding as snow starts to melt0:47

ERCA is also warning that ice and snow on waterways across Windsor-Essex will soon start breaking up at bridges and culverts, which can also cause flooding.

"People should take extra caution and avoid rivers, lakes, ditches, streams and ponds," stated ERCA. "Flowing water and standing water can be extremely hazardous. Any remaining ice cover on the waterways will be unstable and dangerous."