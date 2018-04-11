Strong winds raise flooding concern along Lake Erie in Chatham-Kent

Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent could see flooding in the coming days as strong winds and high waves hit the shore.

The road, which runs along the lake, has flooded several times over the last year, according to Jason Wintermute from the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority.

With winds expected to range between 35 and 40 km/h on Wednesday and up to 55 km/h Thursday, there's a good chance that could happen again.

"The waves can be strong and the shoreline slippery. There could also be hazardous debris within the waves and water which could be thrown onto the shoreline," wrote Wintermute. "Standing water can also present unseen hazards. Children, pets and livestock should be kept away from the water."