Lisa Anderson's basement smells like a riverbed. A new set of cabinets, bicycles and a dryer that was once white are covered in a crusty, brown layer — the only sign of the flood waters that rushed into her home on William Street in Chatham over the weekend.

The lines left by mud and silt on the walls and appliances show a waterline that peaked at more than a metre.

Anderson describes the past week as "pure hell" that's left her stressed and without heat or warm water.

On Wednesday, a provincial disaster relief assessment team toured flood damage across the municipality, but residents who watched flood water soak their belongings still don't know whether or not they'll be able to apply for help.

The team needs to evaluate the damage to see if the area is eligible for aid, including the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program, which covers essentials such as furnaces or fridges.

Members of a provincial disaster assessment team survey flooded areas in Chatham on Wednesday. (Municipality of Chatham-Kent)

If that funding becomes available, Anderson said she definitely plans to apply.

"This house was built in 1923. It's beautiful, I love it, I love living here ... it's my dream," she explained. "So making sure that my house is structurally sound and safe is my biggest priority. It's what keeps me up at night."

Too much water to stop

Anderson has done everything she can to protect the home she loves. Her basement has three working sump pumps, but over the weekend, as the Thames River rose to more than five metres above normal, no preparations were enough.

"About 4 a.m., when the water surged, it came over the lip … in the lower basement and it kind of overwhelmed the two pumps that are in there and started coming in faster than we could pump it out," she said. "As it rose, sandbags weren't going to work anymore, the sump pump was overwhelmed ... and water was coming up faster than we could get it out."

'You either laugh or cry' says CK flood victim0:29

Around 5:30 a.m., all of the pumps quit. There was nothing Anderson could do but pull on her boots to watch the water rise and pray.

"It was pretty high, I was using my dad's old firefighter boots, they go up to the thigh, and we couldn't get down here, the water was too high, the water was coming in them," she said. You're just checking and hoping and praying it's going to stop here."

"Next time when you're driving around and gawking could you drop off a pump or some rubber boots or a lasagna?" - Lisa Anderson

Anderson said her insurance will cover $20,000 in damage, but she estimates that will only be enough to cover the cleanup and maybe buy a new furnace — nothing more.

There's likely no coverage for damaged items that were stored downstairs or to repair the floor that heaved during the flood.

In the meantime, Anderson and her family are making do with extra blankets and space heaters until power is returned. They're also watching the forecast closely.

Coming rain not a threat, says LTVCA

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook Wednesday after Environment Canada predicted 15 to 25 mm of rain could fall Thursday before turning into up to 10 cm of snow by Friday morning.

But water management supervisor Jason Wintermute said the precipitation represents "very little danger."

"That's not enough water to cause the Thames River to rise up and get anywhere near those people who were impacted earlier this week," he explained.

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department saved seven people from their flooded homes on Feb. 24. Water levels rose before the residents evacuated. No one was injured.

For Anderson, the cleanup has already begun.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs is telling residents to document damage with photos and to keep all receipts for replaced items, in case they can later apply for assistance.

Anderson is taking that advice — and had some of her own for the people who are still driving through flooded neighbourhoods to check out the aftermath.

"Next time when you're driving around and gawking could you drop off a pump or some rubber boots or a lasagna?" she said. "I don't care, you can take pictures, but be useful, be helpful."