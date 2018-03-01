Flood-damaged goods that have been piling up at homes across Chatham-Kent will be removed during the week of March 5.

The following extra garbage pickups have been scheduled in Thamesville and Chatham:

Thamesville will have its regular garbage pickup, along with a special cleanup for excess waste, on March 6 and again on Friday, March 9 for bulk items and extra trash.

Chatham streets that were flooded will have garbage removed on March 7 and 8.

Anyone outside of the flooded area who experienced water damage and needs help or a special garbage pickup is asked to call the Civic Centre at 519-360-1998.

Municipal staff say all waste must be in bags, boxes or garbage containers. Large items including carpet and underpad should be cut into lengths about a metre long and tied up. They should not weigh more than 20 kilograms.

Bulky items, including furniture, will also be picked up.