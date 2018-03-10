The swollen Thames River swamped homes and businesses in Chatham and Thamesville just two weeks ago, but one area woman is already hoping for a second flood, this time of shoppers.

Alysson Storey and the Rotary Club of Chatham-Kent are inviting people to support businesses damaged by the rushing water through an initiative called Flood our Community with Love.

"We watched the flood waters come up from Friday, Saturday and Sunday and it was really a force to be reckoned with," she explained. "As a result a lot of businesses were seriously affected because they either had to close, because the utilities and power were turned off for safety, or they had flood waters, literally, in their business, in their building which damaged property or inventory"

The two-day event began Friday and continues Saturday.

Here's the water filling up the business of Mike Woodcock. He's been up all night pulling stereo equipment from his basement. If levels rise, he has a lot to lose. #CKFLOOD2018 https://t.co/Er7YTBNxqK pic.twitter.com/SFlAEshrnb — @KaitieFraser

Storey said people are encouraged to stop by for some food and drink, or do a little shopping.

"Something to get a few dollars in the till," she added. "Anything that will give them a boost and remind them we really care about our local businesses."