'Flock-lty of law' sees five baby birds born on UWindsor roof
The mother goose found her way to the top of the building on her own
The University of Windsor's faculty of law is welcoming five new members into the program who hope to pass with 'flying' colours.
The faculty noticed a mother goose had laid eggs on the roof of the law building on April 6. The eggs were left outside a window by the secretary's office so the eggs could easily be monitored by university staff.
After a month of waiting, the eggs finally hatched Tuesday.
"We coined them as joining the 'flock-lty of law' ... It seemed like the whole office had wanted to come and look at them," said communications coordinator Marcie Demmans.
Birds moved to the river
Goslings are unable to fly on their own until the second or third month of their life.
With help from maintenance staff, the birds were moved near the riverside Wednesday. But it appears they have found their way back to the university campus to explore their their place of birth.
Away they go! The Flock-lty of Law if off to explore <a href="https://twitter.com/UWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UWindsor</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goosewatch?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goosewatch</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goslings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goslings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/canadagoose?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#canadagoose</a> <a href="https://t.co/n3hhPkw3MT">pic.twitter.com/n3hhPkw3MT</a>—@WindsorLaw
