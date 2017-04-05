U.S. President Donald Trump managed to find a new way of messaging during his successful election campaign that sent him to the White House, according to a professor from Emerson College.

Vincent Raynauld was visiting the University of Windsor on Wednesday giving a special lecture that outlined how Trump shocked the world by becoming president.

The momentum Trump built started way back during the primaries, Raynauld explained. Trump managed to get an edge over his opposition because every other candidate had targeted and successfully won over small swaths of the American voters.

"By everybody targeting very narrow segments of the public, they paved the way for Donald Trump to be able to build a coalition with his populace appeal," Raynauld said.

But Trump also used an effective social media strategy. He would time his tweets with the news cycle, so his name would regularly be a part of daily conversations about current issues.

"I think Donald Trump entered a new way of messaging," Raynauld said. "The messaging was different, the tone was a bit different."​