The highest paid employee at Enwin Utilities in 2016 was the vice president of corporate services Victoria Zuber, according to Sunshine List figures released Friday morning.

Zuber made $230,613.20 last year with taxable benefits of $9,813.73 and she was followed by John Wladarski, vice president of shared services and the chief operating officer, who made $213,750.48 with taxable benefits of $9,887.50.

Helga Reidel, Enwin's President and Chief Executive Officer, was paid $152,927.20 with taxable benefits of $7,350.07. The former CAO for the city of Windsor started at Enwin on April 4 of last year.

Other top earners at Enwin were: Gary Rossi, vice president of water operations, who took home $163,895.12 with taxable benefits of $7,863.57 and John Stuart, vice president operations, who made $186,43.53 with taxable benefits of $8,764.91.

Enwin, a company incorporated under Ontario's Business Corporations Act, is not required by the Sunshine List law to disclose $100K earners.

"In the interest of transparency, the ENWIN boards and senior executives have voluntarily consented to the disclosure of their renumeration," said the company in a release.