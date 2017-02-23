The 45-year-old Windsor man charged with first-degree murder in the city's first homicide of 2017 was previously convicted of uttering death threats and assault.

David Formosa was initially charged with uttering threats and assault while using an imitation handgun in 2007. The charges related to events that took place in 2005.

Formosa was eventually convicted in 2009 for uttering a death threat, as well as committing assault. The conviction of committing assault was considered a lesser offence than committing assault with an imitation handgun.

He was given a suspended sentence, taking into account nearly four months he served in pre-trial custody. He was also sentenced to one year of probation, a weapons prohibition for ten years, and ordered to provide blood for DNA analysis.