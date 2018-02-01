Windsor firefighters rescued one person from a burning home in Walkerville overnight.
It happened between Cataraqui and Niagara Streets on Lincoln Road around 3 a.m.
The fire department said that person was treated by paramedics, but has since been released.
Crews continued to put out hot spots around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will begin today.
