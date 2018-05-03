Fired Windsor high school teacher's license now suspended

Nearly a year after being fired from the local public school board for allegations of abusing students, a former Windsor high school drama teacher has been suspended by the Ontario College of Teachers.

John Anthony Clark Nabben's suspension, as of April 19, is because of non-payment of fees, which means he cannot teach in publicly-funded schools.

Allegations of student abuse

On June 7, Nabben was fired by the Greater Essex County District School Board amid allegations he abused students "physically, sexually, verbally, psychologically or emotionally."

Right now, Nabben is awaiting a formal, public hearing before the college of teachers (a date has not yet been set). Discipline options include his license being suspended or revoked.

The 12-page report documenting the alleged abuses states he told a female student she was not being "sexual enough" and that she should be "more orgasmic" during her monologue.

Nabben is also accused of using the words "I love you" in a text message to a student in 2013-2014 as well as touching and tapping students' hair and legs during rehearsals.