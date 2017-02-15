Five people were unable to return home after a fire at a two-storey triplex in Walkerville Tuesday night.

The blaze began in the kitchen of a main floor unit on Lincoln Road, south of Wyandotte Street around 8 p.m..

Damage is estimated at $70,000, but all of the residents escaped unharmed.

The fire started because someone wasn't watching what they were cooking, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.