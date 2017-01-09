Carly Miller was in shock when she pulled up in front of Story Book Early Learning Centre and saw the building had completely burned to the ground.

The blaze occurred Saturday morning on Aurther Avenue in Essex, where the centre has operated for 36 years.

"I was shocked, I couldn't believe it. I felt shaky and upset, it was just crazy," said Miller, who attended the centre as a child.

Her daughter now attends the centre, which had room for 85 children.

In the aftermath of the fire, Miller decided to start a Facebook support page for the daycare. Within hours, about 350 people had joined the group. Dozens of messages flooded in with many people offering donations.

"It's been overwhelming. Everyone has offered something, their time, to donate things, everybody wants to help in someway," Miller said.

There is already donated furniture piled up in Miller's garage.

The support has been overwhelming, explained Donna Hedrick, the director at the Story Book Early Learning Centre. She has worked at the centre for 36 years.

"We've had tragedies in town before and we've been a part of supporting other families, but until it happens to you, you don't really know what that feels like," Hedrick said. "I would be speechless in saying how wonderful and generous people have been."

They will not be dropped off at Arthur Avenue this morning. A thought that's not lost on Hedrick. The daycare is looking for a temporary home. Hedrick said the daycare will be rebuilt.

"Plans are in the works to get up and running and really support the people in our community. The families really need us, because it's not just devastating for us, but for everybody," said Hedrick.

Miller's mother will babysit her daughter Monday morning until new accommodations are arranged. Miller says they will follow Story Book wherever they go.

"They are raising our kids and they are doing a great job," she said.