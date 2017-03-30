A massive blaze at Canada's southern-most national park burned through the night, turning at least 125 hectares of marshland to ash by 5 a.m.

Point Pelee National Park, just outside Leamington, Ont., was locked down Wednesday night as firefighters and parks staff worked to manage the blaze and protect the park's iconic boardwalk.

Fire at PPNP. As of 5:00am approx 125 hectares of marsh lost. Fire continues. Monitored by LFD and PPNP. No public hazard at this time. 141 — @LeamingtonFire1

Leamington Fire Services said the cause of the fire is not suspicious. It has been allowed to burn as Parks Canada policies call for natural fires to run their course.

"Anything that's natural like that, it's just part of the ecosystem, so that's why it's burned off," said Leamington fire Chief Chuck Parsons Wednesday night.

Meg Roberts reports from the Point Pelee fire0:30

A blaze burns at Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ont. (Alan Antoniuk)

