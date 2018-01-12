13-year-old who set fire to Lacasse Park playground writes apology letter

The 13-year-old boy who set fire to the playground at Lacasse Park in Tecumseh has penned an apology letter to the public explaining he understands the impact his actions had on the community.

Tecumseh firefighters found the playground equipment on fire sending thick, black smoke into the sky on Oct. 10. The equipment was scorched black after crews put out the blaze.

Town of Tecumseh paid $800,000 to repair the damage.

The boy, who was charged with arson, has gone through the Essex County Diversion Program in order to take responsibility for his actions.

The executive director of the program, Joanna Conrad says the fire "was a genuine, honest mistake."

"I think it is fair to say [that] growing up we all make poor choices, some of us on a larger scale than others," said Conrad.

Joanna Conrad is the executive director of the Essex County Diversion Program. (Meg Roberts/CBC News )

She added the boy showed up for the first day of the program in a suit and tie and was eager to participate.

"He walked into it not only apologizing to everybody, but really wanting to take additional accountability for what he had done," she said. "[We] really felt that he had understood the impact of his actions, not just the people who were present but the community as well."

The 13-year-old offered his birthday money to the Town of Tecumseh to help pay for the damages. The town did not accept his offer, but according to a press release the gesture "made an impressionable impact."

Conrad described the course the boy completed, called the Youth Justice Committee, as one of the most effective options the Diversion Program offers. The accused sits down with the victim to negotiate meaningful ways for the youth to repair the damage done.

"We have never had a young person go through it and come back for a referral," she said.