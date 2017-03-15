The Red Cross is assisting after "heavy fire conditions" forced residents out of a five-unit apartment building on Martindale Street Wednesday morning, according to Windsor Fire Services.

1654 Martindale crews on scene of a house fire heavy fire conditions on arrival. *JL — @WindsorFire1

Fire fighters arrived to find the three-level building ablaze near Campbell Avenue around 3 a.m., but despite the flames and smoke everyone was able to escape unharmed.

Investigators will examine the scene today.

1654 Martindale, Red Cross attending for displaced tenants, Investigator attending, more to follow when available. *JL — @WindsorFire1

Emergency crews arrived to find "heavy fire conditions," according to Windsor Fire Services. (Don McArthur/CBC)