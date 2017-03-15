The Red Cross is assisting after "heavy fire conditions" forced residents out of a five-unit apartment building on Martindale Street Wednesday morning, according to Windsor Fire Services.

Fire fighters arrived to find the three-level building ablaze near Campbell Avenue around 3 a.m., but despite the flames and smoke everyone was able to escape unharmed.

Investigators will examine the scene today.

Emergency crews arrived to find "heavy fire conditions," according to Windsor Fire Services. (Don McArthur/CBC)

All of the residents in the three-level building were able to escape. An investigation into the cause of the fire continues Wednesday. (Don McArthur/CBC)