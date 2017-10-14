Residents in Chatham-Kent, Ont., about 80 kilometres east of Windsor, are being asked to stay indoors and close their windows as firefighters battle a toxic blaze that is sending thick black smoke into the sky.

The fire broke out about 2 p.m. near Thames Street and Dover Street, engulfing an army surplus shop and a hot tub store.

Police described the smoke as "toxic" and asked residents to stay away.

Chatham councillor Michael Bondy lives near the scene of the downtown blaze and drove over when it was in its early stages. He said it looked like crews were getting everything under control, when the fire began to rage.

"All of the sudden it became engulfed in flames. There was an explosion and the ground shook a bit," said Bondy. "I don't know what was in that building but it was incredibly flammable and very, very toxic."

Bondy said he was amazed by the amount of flames and smoke, which he said smelled acidic. The two businesses were housed in a one-storey building, he said.

"You'd never expect that kind of a fire to come out of a place like that," he added. "It exploded into flames. I'm 48 years old and I've never seen anything like that."

Even though emergency crews warned people to stay indoors and away from the fire, scores of Chatham residents were drawn by the thick cloud of black smoke, which was visible from several kilometres away.

"The entire city is paralyzed because everyone drove to the middle of Chatham to see what was burning," said Bondy. "The entire town came to see this thing. It's like the Santa Claus parade."