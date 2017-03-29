Leamington firefighters are battling a massive fire at Point Pelee National Park.

The fire has so far been isolated in the marsh area of the park, according to fire officials.

Fire at pt pelee park. Park closed pic.twitter.com/hAScMBtvhD — @LeamingtonFire1

Crews have been providing protection for the boardwalk.

Leamington fire officials do not believe the fire is suspicious. They believe the fire was sparked by natural causes, OPP officer Shawn Diewold told CBC News.

He said several acres appeared to have been burned and that Leamington firefighters were adopting a defensive approach and were "going to let the fire burn."

A blaze burns at Point Pelee National Park in Leamington, Ont. (Alan Antoniuk)

