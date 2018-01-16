A major intersection in Sarnia has reopened after a fire Tuesday morning.
A camping trailer and the house next to it caught fire at the corner of Indian Road and Exmouth Street.
Investigators are on scene to determine what sparked the blaze.
CBC News Posted: Jan 16, 2018 11:28 AM ET Last Updated: Jan 16, 2018 11:28 AM ET
A major intersection in Sarnia has reopened after a fire Tuesday morning.
A camping trailer and the house next to it caught fire at the corner of Indian Road and Exmouth Street.
Investigators are on scene to determine what sparked the blaze.
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Chance of flurries
-4°C
A mix of sun and cloud
-3°C
A mix of sun and cloud
3°C
Cloudy
6°C
Periods of drizzle
6°C
North Korea threatened with more sanctions, isolation at diplomacy summit
Hassan Diab, Canadian university professor charged with terrorism in France, is back in Canada
Abandoned Toronto newborn's condition worsens as police seek mother
Figure skaters Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named Canada's flag-bearers
New
California mother of 13 children held captive had no idea why police were at her home
Speed Skating Canada investigating as coach takes leave of absence
Updated
Be prepared to evacuate, Deer Lake, N.L., warns residents amid rising water levels
Professor put on leave after allegedly mocking U of G student with 'severe anxiety'
The National Today
Oliver Ivanovic's assassination derails Serbia-Kosovo talks
Prospect of higher rates has Canadians worried about paying bills, survey shows
No, the full moon does not cause earthquakes, study finds
Toronto police to examine SUV, seek witnesses after girl pinned between 2 vehicles dies
Australia complains to WTO about Canadian rules on selling wine
Rebel ex-policeman Oscar Perez among dead in Venezuela shootout
U.K. police say death of Dolores O'Riordan is not suspicious