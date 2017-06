An early morning fire has caused an estimated $175,000 in damage to a home on Spring Garden Road.

The blaze began in an attached garage and spread to the house near the corner of 5th Street, according to Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

2160 Spring Garden fire this morning started in attached garage spread to house, undetermined cause, damage $175,000, no injuries. *JL — @WindsorFire1

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is undetermined.