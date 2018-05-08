Fire at ANM Industries temporarily halts production
A fire at ANM Industries, a metal finishing company, has temporarily stopped production.
Firefighters were called to 2500 Central Ave. around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to an "upgraded fire" in the plant.
Windsor Fire prevention officer John Lee says initial reports look like the fire originated from a "machine that failed."
Investigators are on the scene to better determine the cause and estimated cost of damage.