A 32-year-old Windsor man has been charged with attempted murder following a fight that left another man with a gunshot wound to his leg and a bite injury on his nose.

Police were called to a home on Aubin Road around midnight Saturday after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived family members told them two men were still fighting inside. Police found the two men wrestling inside a bathroom and separated them.

A 49-year-old man had a gunshot wound and a bite wound on his nose. He was transported to hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police say the 32-year-old who was fighting with the hurt man was a relative who forced his way into the home and shot the victim.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and officers seized the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Investigators believe the fight happened after an argument from earlier in the day.

The suspect is charged with the following: