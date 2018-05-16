Fiery debate on the issues between Essex provincial candidates

With the provincial election underway, Windsor Morning on CBC Radio One will hold discussions with candidates from the three Windsor-area ridings in the lead up to next month's election.

This week, it's Essex.

Host Tony Doucette spoke with NDP candidate Taras Natyshak and Liberal candidate — set to be nominated Wednesday night — Kate Festeryga.

PC Party candidate Chris Lewis was initially slated to be on the panel, but on Tuesday night his campaign informed CBC News he had a change of plans and wasn't able to attend.

Watch the full discussion here:

There are five candidates in the riding — including Nancy Pancheshan of the Green Party of Ontario and Tyler Cook of the Ontario Libertarian Party.

CBC Windsor will cover the campaigns of Pancheshan and Cook over the next few weeks.