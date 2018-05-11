Skip to Main Content
Windsor police make more arrests in fentanyl-heroin investigation

Notifications

Windsor police make more arrests in fentanyl-heroin investigation

Windsor Police say they have made several more arrests in a recent seizure of so-called "Purple Heroin."

'Purple-heroin' discovered in a Howard Avenue motel room last month

CBC News ·
"Purple-heroin" refers to a drug mix of fentanyl and heroin. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor Police say they have made several more arrests in a recent seizure of so-called "Purple Heroin."

The combination of heroin and fentanyl was discovered in a Howard Avenue motel room last month.

Three men were arrested early on.

Now, police say a 35-year-old suspect was arrested a few days later.

And a final suspect was picked up by Waterloo Regional Police this week. The 23-year-old suspect was transported back to Windsor to answer to the charges. 

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us