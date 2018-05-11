Windsor police make more arrests in fentanyl-heroin investigation
Windsor Police say they have made several more arrests in a recent seizure of so-called "Purple Heroin."
'Purple-heroin' discovered in a Howard Avenue motel room last month
The combination of heroin and fentanyl was discovered in a Howard Avenue motel room last month.
Three men were arrested early on.
Now, police say a 35-year-old suspect was arrested a few days later.
And a final suspect was picked up by Waterloo Regional Police this week. The 23-year-old suspect was transported back to Windsor to answer to the charges.