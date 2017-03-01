The rate of opioid drug use among teenagers has become a "dangerous epidemic," warned LaSalle police Const. Al Gibson at a packed public forum Tuesday night.

Gibson, who has spent more than two decades on the force, says he's never seen officers arresting teenagers under the Mental Health Act until just a few years ago. Now the occurrence is all too common.

"Here they are now using the likes of prescription pills, fentanyl — we're getting into deep problems with meth — and it just seems to be a growing epidemic within the younger generation," he said.

Roberta Jarecsni, clinical leader at the South Shore Health Centre, was on a panel of experts during an opioid drug awareness forum held in LaSalle on Tuesday. (Derek Spalding/CBC)

Dr. Joslyn Warwaruk of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit spoke during the forum, which was organized by police and health officials and held at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

She told CBC News about the importance of having discussions and raising awareness about the dangers of prescription drugs.

"I don't think we can put our heads in the sand," she said. "We have to communicate with our friends, our family, our physicians, teachers, coaches. If everybody's talking, then we'll have better communication and better prevention."