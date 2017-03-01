Two Windsor residents have been charged after Canada border officers in Vancouver seized a major shipment of fentanyl destined for Windsor.

The fentanyl, which amounts to 140,000 standard medical doses, was discovered last week in a package being sent from China to an address in Windsor.

A joint investigation was conducted by the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency, resulting in an arrest Tuesday of a man and woman during the search of a home on Mitchell Crescent, near St. Clair College.

The 25-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have been charged with importation and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking, and conspiracy to import fentanyl.

"The RCMP is determined to reduce the total harmful effects caused by the opiate crisis by disrupting the supplies of illicit drugs," said Insp. Kevin Keane of the RCMP detachment in Windsor.