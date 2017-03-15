Gurfathe Kooner, 31, is described as a Middle Eastern male, six foot three and 241 pounds. He has brown eyes a shaved head, and a dark goatee that may have been shaved.

A federal inmate convicted on a series of gun charges, and wanted in Windsor for fraud, is on the loose, according to police.

The province's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad says Gurfathe Kooner, 31, has been unlawfully at large since April 2016.

He is known to frequent the Windsor and GTA regions.

Kooner was serving a three-year federal sentence for several firearm convictions, including possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition. He is also wanted by Windsor police for surety removal, three counts of fraud over $5,000 and uttering death threats.

Essex Ontario Provincial Police are also looking for Kooner for several other charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of the firearms regulations.

Kooner is described as Middle Eastern, six foot three and 241 pounds. He has brown eyes, a shaved head, and a dark goatee that may have been shaved.

He also has several tattoos, including a tiger on his right forearm, tribal symbols on both forearms, barbed wire on his right wrist and the word "Punjabi" on the right side of his neck.