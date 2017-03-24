Nearly 300 jobs could be eliminated at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as the automaker winds down its FCA Transport operations in Windsor.

"Retirement packages will be offered to eligible employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant, which includes FCA Transport," said a company spokesperson in a statement. "Those employees who elect not to take the package or are not eligible to retire will be offered positions at the Windsor Assembly Plant."

The company expects to contract its transport operations by the end of the year. The move could mean job cuts for 288 hourly employees and seven salary employees.

"We would be looking to outsource the business to outside carriers," said LouAnn Gossellin, an FCA spokesperson.

Union officials representing the workers said they will have plenty of discussions with the company before the end of the year as they try to mitigate the job losses.

Dino Chiodo, UNIFOR local 444 president. (Shaun Malley, CBC)

Local 444 president Dino Chiodo said his group will not accept private transport companies at the plant.

"Non-unionized carriers, we're not interested in working with them," he said. "They're not going to be bringing products to our docks."